The Latest on Nia Jax’s WWE RAW Return

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In big news from Monday's RAW main event in Norfolk, VA, Nia Jax made her much-anticipated return to WWE. Jax interfered in a match featuring Raquel Rodriguez and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Her interference allowed Ripley to secure a victory and retain her championship. Not stopping there, Jax proceeded to take down Ripley with a formidable Bonsai Drop, embracing the chorus of boos as RAW concluded. For more visuals, you can click here for photos and videos.

In a recent update, Fightful Select reveals that Jax has been under a WWE contract for over a month now. This comes as no surprise to several insiders within WWE, who had been expecting her return even before tonight's appearance.

Initial buzz about Jax's potential return began circulating on August 8, as reported by PWInsider. Their follow-up coverage after tonight’s RAW further substantiates that Jax is officially back under a WWE contract, likely since early August when talks of her return first emerged. Contrary to speculation, Fightful's update confirms that Jax's return during tonight’s RAW, which marks the last show fully managed by the McMahon Family, has no connection to the impending Endeavor acquisition slated to finalize the WWE-UFC merger.