An End Of An Era, A New Dynasty Looks To Rise

Today September 11th, 2023 as we remember 9/11 we mark the 22nd anniversary since one of the worst tragedies in American history, Another American mainstay will see the end of family ownership that was created over 70 years ago when Vincent J. McMahon debuted his new company Capital Wrestling Corporation on January 7th, 1953.

Of course, for 70 years, CWC saw numerous name changes as it went from the WWWF in 1963, to WWF in 1979 and WWE in 2002. Vincent K. McMahon took over from his father in 1980 and the McMahon family has owned and operated the company privately and publicly in those 70 years of existence.

But today marks that will officially come to an end, as tomorrow the company's deal with Endeavor is expected to close, which means tonight's episode of the most extended episodic program in television history will be the last that is under total ownership of Vince McMahon and the McMahon family. Endeavor will own 51% of TKO, the new company name that will merge WWE and UFC.

Ari Emannuel will hold the CEO title, while Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque (Triple H) will hold major roles within the company, as McMahon was already announced as Executive Chairman of TKO. This will also be the last day that WWE will be traded under those initials as the TKO initials will replace them. WWE went public on October 9th, 1999.