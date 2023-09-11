Gail Kim Confirms She's Fine Following IMPACT Wrestling 1000 Bout

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Gail Kim emerged from retirement to wrestle in a bout at Impact's milestone 1000th TV episode taping this Saturday. Her last wrestling appearance was at the Rebellion 2019 event where she squared off against Tessa Blanchard.

In a star-studded matchup, Kim teamed up with Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Awesome Kong, and a mystery partner to face Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, and an undisclosed teammate.

During the contest, Kim took a harsh tumble when yanked from the apron, hitting the ringside ground. While fans were initially concerned for her well-being, Kim later took to Twitter to reassure everyone that, though shaken, she is in good condition.

The way her head bounced🫢… I just know she regrets getting in that ring. pic.twitter.com/oneoTi2cVh — ⭐️𝓐𝕷𝖃𝖃𝖃⭐️ (@PUNxALXXX) September 11, 2023