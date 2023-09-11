WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

WWE Live Results 9/10/23: Street Fight Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 11, 2023

WWE Live Results 9/10/23: Street Fight Main Event

WWE staged a Sunday Stunner-themed live event in Charlottesville, Virginia this past Sunday, and the outcomes have been posted online. Below are the complete results of the evening. The results were as follows:

- Charlotte Flair emerged victorious over Asuka

- Omos bested Johnny Gargano

- The LWO overcame Hit Row

- LA Knight defeated Austin Theory

- Ricochet triumphed over Karrion Kross

- AJ Styles outclassed Solo Sikoa

- Street Fight: Cody Rhodes conquered Finn Balor


Tags: #wwe #sunday stunner #wwe live #results #charlottesville

