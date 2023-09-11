WWE Live Results 9/10/23: Street Fight Main Event

WWE staged a Sunday Stunner-themed live event in Charlottesville, Virginia this past Sunday, and the outcomes have been posted online. Below are the complete results of the evening. The results were as follows:
- Charlotte Flair emerged victorious over Asuka
- Omos bested Johnny Gargano
- The LWO overcame Hit Row
- LA Knight defeated Austin Theory
- Ricochet triumphed over Karrion Kross
- AJ Styles outclassed Solo Sikoa
- Street Fight: Cody Rhodes conquered Finn Balor
Got to see the Queen Charlotte Flair again tonight at #WWECharlottesville pic.twitter.com/1PSiu2CuSq— Vincent Dipietro (@VincentDBME) September 11, 2023
FINN THROUGH THE TABLE! #WWECharlottesville pic.twitter.com/CqcL1rHaRU— 👑ShadowRaptor👑 (@ShadowRaptorYT) September 11, 2023
LA KNIGHT brought down the house!! #wwecharlottesville pic.twitter.com/weL1YvXavP— Lauren French (@FrenchLaur24785) September 11, 2023
Our Queen making her presence known, love that she brought some of the Frieza gear back 👑💜#WWECharlottesville #WWE#WrestlingCommunity #ZelinaVega— 〽️𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 𝕷𝖆𝖏𝖊𝖙 (@JerzLajet) September 11, 2023
📸: @time2dance4life pic.twitter.com/95fizGiYB1
