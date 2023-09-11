SPOILERS: ROH TV On HonorClub Taping Results

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Ring of Honor conducted a taping for ROH TV on HonorClub, sandwiched around AEW Collision's Saturday evening episode at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Below are the full spoiler results from the recorded session.

ROH TV ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On: 9/9/2023)

- AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall emerged victorious over Metalik

- Team Infantry, consisting of Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo, along with Willie Mack, bested The Outrunners—Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum & Kevin Ku

- Claudio Castagnoli, ROH World Heavyweight Champion, overcame Rocky Romero

- Mercedes Martinez secured a win against Zoey Lynn

- The Gates of Agony duo, Toa Liona & Kaun, aided by Prince Nana, outmatched Matt Brannigan & Cole Radrick

- Darius Martin defeated Christopher Daniels

- Shane Taylor conquered Lee Johnson. After the bout, Taylor proclaimed his exhaustion with modesty, stating that he's been the backbone of ROH for years. He further demanded Tony Khan to start giving him the respect he deserves. Lee Moriarty joined Shane Taylor Promotions as its newest member.

- Willow Nightingale bested Lady Frost

- Josh Woods outperformed Dominic Garrini

- Ethan Page defeated Griff Garrison, while Maria Kanellis scouted the match from ringside

- The Workhorsemen, comprised of Anthony Henry & JD Drake, triumphed over The Boys, represented by Brent & Brandon

- AR Fox secured a win against Tony Nese