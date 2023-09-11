Gable Steveson's WWE Future Hinges on Vince McMahon's Decision

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Gable Steveson's WWE NXT status remains uncertain following his withdrawal from the upcoming Senior World Championships and his removal from the NXT internal roster. Nonetheless, he participated in two NXT house shows over the weekend.

Last week, news broke that heavyweight wrestler Mason Parris would replace Steveson in the tournament taking place in Belgrade, Serbia. Steveson needs WWE's green light to partake in amateur wrestling events.

Appearing at NXT live events this past Friday and Saturday, Steveson faced off against Dante Chin. Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer shed light on Steveson’s ambiguous position, emphasizing that his future largely hinges on Vince McMahon, who is currently recuperating from spinal surgery.

“He worked two shows this weekend. That was coming off from Wednesday when he pulled out of the World Championships. It’s weird because originally, they had him pegged as the next Brock Lesnar. Obviously, that has to be re-evaluated. He got a great deal coming off of winning the Gold Medal, as he was expected to be the next Brock Lesnar. But, you know, he was gonna debut on the main roster in a big way, and now he’s wrestling Dante Chin in Sebring, Florida, in front of 200 people to get ready. His trajectory has changed greatly, but he is there and not trying for Belgrade," Meltzer stated. "I don’t know if he’s going to be back on TV soon. I know a week ago, they had no plans for him. A lot depends on….his situation will depend on Vince [McMahon]. Until Vince comes back, I don’t know if we’re gonna know a lot that’s going to happen with him because his situation is going to be a Vince decision, and if Vince isn’t back, then Triple H is in charge and everything like that, but it’s the big picture. He’s got an uphill climb right now."