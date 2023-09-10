Finn Balor Shares Emotional Locker Room Atmosphere Following Bray Wyatt's Death

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a heartfelt interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Finn Balor candidly discussed the somber mood in the locker room following the untimely death of his colleague Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt. Balor also spoke about his relationship with the late wrestler and the match that the wrestling world will sadly never see.

A Somber Locker Room Atmosphere:

"Yeah, it was a pretty somber atmosphere in the locker room. I had a couple days following the news. A lot of us attended a ceremony in Florida yesterday. You know, celebrate Bray’s life, and you know, sadly that seems to be happening far too often in the business, losing people so young, but hopefully we can continue to make Bray proud. I’m sure that’s what he would want and that’s what we intend to do in Nassau.”

Unfulfilled Match Plans:

"Obviously I’d had the opportunity to work with him a lot as Finn versus Bray, as the Demon versus Bray, as Finn versus The Fiend. The one thing that I’m sad that we didn’t ever get to get to was this Fiend versus Demon match and that was something that we talked about at length. We were kind of hoping that was going to happen eventually, but you know, it’s not to be. Going back to the show must go on, you know, if something was to happen to me, I want you guys to know that I want the show to go on, and I’m sure knowing Bray as well as I do, he definitely wanted the show to go on and then that’s what we’ve done for him.”