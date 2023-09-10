Anthony Bowens Sets Sights on Becoming First Openly Gay AEW World Champion

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

As a member of The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens has rapidly ascended the ranks of AEW.

Bowens, along with partner Max Caster, held the AEW Tag Team Championship and, during All In at Wembley Stadium, they collaborated with Billy Gunn to clinch the Trio's Championship by defeating House of Black.

Open about his sexuality, Bowens is committed to fostering inclusivity in the wrestling world and aims to make groundbreaking achievements.

Speaking with Out Magazine, Bowens laid out his ambitions to become a groundbreaking champion in AEW: "As much as I hope The Acclaimed, the tag team I’m a part of, stays forever, I would love to become AEW’s first gay World Champion. I got the Tag Team titles checked off the list, but there hasn’t been a gay World Champion. I would also like to be a Grand Slam champion, too, which is where you win every title once."

In his conversation with Out Magazine, Bowens praised several of his AEW teammates, such as Nyla Rose, and emphasized that the management has not attempted to alter anyone's persona.

“Thankfully we don’t have to exist anymore being stereotypes or being the fodder in the story. We’re presented as credible athletes and champions like myself or [Nyla Rose]. Wrestling has come a long way with the presentation of queer athletes, which is why I’m particularly happy I’m signed to [All Elite Wrestling].

Tony Khan and the company allow us to be us and whatever that may be, whether it’s Sonny Kiss, who is genderfluid, or Nyla Rose, or myself who now has straight people scissoring each other (laughs). I don’t ever have to worry about upper management trying to change me or direct me to be a certain way. Hopefully, wrestling continues to move in that direction.

The independent circuit is doing great because now, there are so many LGBTQ+ wrestlers. It’s come a very long way and I’m excited to see where it continues to go.”