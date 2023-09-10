Hacksaw Jim Duggan Hospitalized, Debra Duggan Issues Statement

Hacksaw has been admitted to the hospital and his wife, Debra Duggan, reached out to fans with a statement

We want to thank everyone that came out yesterday as Jim was honored by the Glens Falls Firefighters Association and apologize to those that came after 3:30.

Jim was taken to the hospital and admitted yesterday evening. He had emergency surgery this morning and everything went well. We will reschedule tomorrow in Utica, MI for a later time. We welcome your prayers and we will continue to provide updates.

Thank you, Debra