Dixie Carter Surprises with Unexpected OVW Visit to Back EC3

On August 27th during NWA 75, Ethan Carter III vanquished Tyrus to claim the NWA World Heavyweight Title. The champion is showcasing his title across various wrestling promotions nationwide. Recently, on an episode of OVW TV, EC3 unveiled a special message from Dixie Carter, his kayfabe aunt, amid a face-off with OVW National Heavyweight Champion Jessie Godderz.

Projected on the titan tron, the erstwhile TNA/IMPACT owner initially lauded OVW for its forthcoming Netflix series titled 'Wrestlers,' before focusing her congratulatory remarks on her on-screen nephew. She said:

“Hi everyone, it’s Dixie Carter, and I just wanted to send a message of congratulations to Al Snow and everyone at OVW on their upcoming debut of Wrestlers on Netflix, as well as congratulate my nephew EC3 on becoming NWA World Champion.”

Proceeding, Dixie spoke directly to Mr. PEC-Tacular, stating that although he's commendable, the real value is in her nephew, Ethan Carter III.

“Now, Jessie, I know you pride yourself on being a great marketer. I’ve always applauded that in you. But as you know, it’s the brand that counts darlin’, and the brand that has stock, the brand that is over, and the brand that is World Champion is EC3. And he’s got some big news to share with all of you that I know will not only benefit you or benefit the business, because as I taught him, this is first and foremost a business.

“So E, again, congratulations. I’m so incredibly proud of you. And Jessie, I hope you take that marketing brain of yours and make the right decision, because all eyes will be on OVW right now. And of course, EC3, because he’s a Carter, and the world needs us.”