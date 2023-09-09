Jim Cornette Believes Jon Moxley is Holding Bryan Danielson Back in AEW

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Jim Cornette has lauded Bryan Danielson for always rising to the occasion in AEW, but feels that Jon Moxley has hindered his full potential. He made the following comments on his official podcast.

"A strap match may be easier with a bad arm than a regular style Danielson match but he can do all of these. He’s been hidden for so long in that goofy group with that stupid bald fcking garbage wrestler Moxley and that fcking ridiculous whole gimmick where you saw less of Danielson than you did of everybody else and he’s the one that you wanted to see."

Cornette went on to say, "He’s had a couple of runs. At one point he was the best heel in the company and at one point he was the best babyface. If he’s got something to do, he can do it. Danielson has no, 'I’m gonna put my foot down and not associate or be associated with the stupid booking or this crummy group' and he excels at periods of time and then gets shoved in something that he won’t say no to."