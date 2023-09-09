IMPACT Wrestling 1000th Episode Taped Tonight, Features Hall of Famers Gail Kim and Awesome Kong

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The highly-anticipated 1000th episode of IMPACT Wrestling is being taped this evening at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. The special episode is set to broadcast on Thursday, September 14, following the Victory Road event.

Tonight's monumental taping features the return of IMPACT Hall of Famers Gail Kim and Awesome Kong, who are stepping out of retirement for a monumental 10-Knockout match. Additionally, Team 3D will also be back in action together for the first time since August 2016.

For those attending the event and interested in sharing live updates, please contact us via email. Below is what's on tap for tonight's 1000th episode of IMPACT Wrestling:

- Feast or Fired returns with competitors yet to be announced

- 50th Ultimate X match with unidentified competitors

- Jake Something faces off against Dirty Dango

- Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks take on Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

- IMPACT Hall of Famers Gail Kim and Awesome Kong join forces with Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace, and a mystery partner (accompanied by Raisha Saeed) to battle Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, and an unidentified partner (with Velvet Sky and Jai Vidal)

- America’s Most Wanted duo James Storm and Chris Harris reunite

- Team 3D returns for their first match since 2016 against undisclosed opponents

- IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley defends his title against IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

- Guest appearances by Shark Boy, ODB, Lance Storm, and others