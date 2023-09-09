Mike Tenay and the Late Don West to be Honored in IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The announcement was made at Victory Road that Mike Tenay and Don West, the original commentators for IMPACT Wrestling, will receive Hall of Fame honors at the forthcoming Bound for Glory event in Chicago on October 21.

Don West, who sadly passed away in December of last year at 59 due to lymphoma, will be honored posthumously. The pair made their debut as commentators during the inaugural NWA TNA pay-per-view on June 19, 2002, alongside Ed Ferrara. They gained prominence as a two-person commentary team during the first seven years of IMPACT Wrestling. The duo played a key role in narrating the company's weekly pay-per-view events, eventually adding a Fox Sports Net show on Friday afternoons before transitioning to Spike TV in October 2005.

After West's departure from the commentary booth, Tenay continued his role as the main play-by-play commentator until 2016 when he left IMPACT Wrestling.