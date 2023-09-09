Will Ospreay Announces Exit from 1PW Amid Controversy

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

This Friday, Ospreay revealed via Twitter/X that he is exiting the organization.

Just days ago, 1PW responded to allegations from their Openweight Champion Robbie X, stating he wasn't receiving payment; however, the statement has since been removed.

In his tweet, Ospreay seemed to allude to this recent controversy.

Prior to his departure from the company, Ospreay was the 1PW World Heavyweight Champion.

“Myself & @1ProWrestling have mutual parted ways.

Business is about having trust and seeing what has unfolded with talent & management, it’s evident that the company has issues that need to be addressed & I urge talent to get what is deserved & agreed on.”

“That being said the roster & shows were extremely fun to be a part of because of the talent, the crew & the audience.

I have no ill feelings towards 1PW/Steven.

I wish them all the best for the future not just professionally but personally.”