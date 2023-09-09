Former AEW Staffer Faces Indictment for First-Degree Strangulation

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

On June 4, former All Elite Wrestling (AEW) producer BJ Whitmer was taken into custody by the Boone County Sheriff's Department in Boone County, Kentucky. Whitmer faces first-degree strangulation and second-degree burglary charges. After posting a $25,000 bond, he was released on June 12. AEW later released a statement confirming his dismissal from the organization:

“BJ Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior.”

Journalist Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful disclosed that Whitmer was indicted on September 6 for both charges, each considered a class C felony. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for October 4.

Additionally, the victim has been granted an emergency protective order, and AEW has remained in support of her during this time.