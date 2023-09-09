WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Former AEW Staffer Faces Indictment for First-Degree Strangulation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 09, 2023

Former AEW Staffer Faces Indictment for First-Degree Strangulation

On June 4, former All Elite Wrestling (AEW) producer BJ Whitmer was taken into custody by the Boone County Sheriff's Department in Boone County, Kentucky. Whitmer faces first-degree strangulation and second-degree burglary charges. After posting a $25,000 bond, he was released on June 12. AEW later released a statement confirming his dismissal from the organization:

“BJ Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior.”

Journalist Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful disclosed that Whitmer was indicted on September 6 for both charges, each considered a class C felony. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for October 4.

Additionally, the victim has been granted an emergency protective order, and AEW has remained in support of her during this time.

Estimated Pay-Per-View Buys for AEW All Out Event Revealed

All Elite Wrestling hosted its fifth All Out event on Sunday, September 3rd, just seven days following their most sizable PPV spectacle ever [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 08, 2023 03:20PM


Tags: #aew #bj whitmer

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83861/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer