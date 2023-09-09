John Cena to Make Appearance on SmackDown in Denver

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Grayson Waller Confirms John Cena as Guest on The Grayson Waller Effect for Upcoming SmackDown

John Cena is slated to grace SmackDown in Denver, Colorado. He will be confronting Grayson Waller on the September 15th episode as a guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect."

The feud between the two ignited when Waller made the ill-advised choice to disrupt Cena during his unexpected entry at the Money In The Bank event in London. Waller irked Cena so much that he was met with an Attitude Adjustment.

During the September 8th SmackDown, Waller was a guest commentator for LA Knight's bout against Austin Theory. It was at this moment he revealed John Cena would be his special guest for the subsequent week's show in Denver.