Matt Hardy Reflects on Attending Bray Wyatt's Funeral Service

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During the most recent episode of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt Hardy opened up about attending the funeral service of his late friend and future WWE Hall of Famer, Bray Wyatt. The ceremony had been delayed due to a hurricane that recently impacted Florida.

"We (Matt and Rebecca) got up and we ended up going to the service. I'm so happy we're able to make it. It was postponed because of the hurricane stuff a little later, but I was really, really happy we got to make it, and man, it was tough.”

Hardy described the emotions he felt at the service as a mix of sadness, confusion, and heartbreak, especially for Wyatt's family. “It was sad. It was strange. It was weird. My heart is shattered for his family. Some of them spoke and I can't imagine the grief that they're going through. It's just so hard to understand how someone 36 years old dies, you know, someone that you know and who you assumed was very, very healthy. It's just hard to understand."

Hardy went on to express his grief and incomprehension at Wyatt's untimely death, saying that he leaves behind four children, two of whom are quite young. "All that is just so heartbreaking.”

The wrestling icon also mentioned the remarkable turnout at the funeral from both AEW and WWE rosters. "One of the weirdest things is that there were several AEW guys that attended the service, but just like almost the whole WWE was there and it was so crazy to see everybody, like, this gathering and to get everybody in one room and to like, exchange pleasantries with everybody. It's just so sad that we were like, reunited, everybody in those circumstances."

He closed the conversation by giving thanks to Tony Khan for his exceptional support. “Also a big shout out to Tony (Khan). He took care of everybody really good. He sent a jet down there and carried all the AEW talents up to TV in Indianapolis, and I was very grateful for that and definitely appreciated him."