WWE Reveals New Tag Match For Tonight's SmackDown

A newly announced match has been added to the lineup for tonight's SmackDown episode. The Brawling Brutes will go head-to-head with The Judgment Day.

See the official announcement below:

The Brawling Brutes set to lock horns with The Judgment Day

Having recently defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Steel City Street Fight at WWE Payback, the freshly crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Finn Bálor and Damian Priest, are heading to SmackDown. They plan to make a definitive statement against The Brawling Brutes. However, will Ridge Holland and Butch, the formidable Brawling Brutes duo, manage to disrupt the championship aspirations of The Judgment Day?

Here's a look at the updated match card for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode:

- Charlotte Flair & Shotzi vs. IYO SKY & Bayley

- Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles

- The Brawling Brutes vs. The Judgment Day