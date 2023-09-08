WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

WWE Reveals New Tag Match For Tonight's SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 08, 2023

WWE Reveals New Tag Match For Tonight's SmackDown

A newly announced match has been added to the lineup for tonight's SmackDown episode. The Brawling Brutes will go head-to-head with The Judgment Day.

See the official announcement below:

The Brawling Brutes set to lock horns with The Judgment Day

Having recently defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Steel City Street Fight at WWE Payback, the freshly crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Finn Bálor and Damian Priest, are heading to SmackDown. They plan to make a definitive statement against The Brawling Brutes. However, will Ridge Holland and Butch, the formidable Brawling Brutes duo, manage to disrupt the championship aspirations of The Judgment Day?

Tune into Friday Night SmackDown, airing tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

Here's a look at the updated match card for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode:

- Charlotte Flair & Shotzi vs. IYO SKY & Bayley
- Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles
- The Brawling Brutes vs. The Judgment Day

D-Von Dudley Discusses Unnamed WWE Office Figure Who Discriminated Against Him

In a recent episode of the "Good Karma Wrestling" podcast, D-Von Dudley delved into a multitude of issues, one of which was racial discrimin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 08, 2023 03:31PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #the brawling brutes #the judgment day

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83854/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer