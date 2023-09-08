John Cena's Return to WWE TV Boosts Ticket Sales Through October 2023

John Cena made a triumphant return to WWE television on the September 1st, 2023 episode of Smackdown. His appearance has led to a surge in ticket sales for the Smackdown events he is scheduled to participate in through October 2023.
The Twitter account @WrestleTix reported a noticeable uptick in ticket sales for the Smackdown events featuring Cena. Below is the breakdown of tickets sold shortly after Cena was added to the event lineups:
Denver, CO for 9/15 – 1,263 tickets
Glendale, AZ for 9/22 – 1,469 tickets
St. Louis, MO for 10/6 – 1,541 tickets
Tulsa, OK for 10/13 – 622 tickets
San Antonio, TX for 10/20 – 997 tickets
Milwaukee, WI for 10/27 – 1,489 tickets
@WrestleTix indicated that the event in Colorado "is heading toward a complete sellout thanks to Cena (it was going to do well regardless but he really pushed it over the top)."
WWE Friday Night SmackDown— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 7, 2023
Fri • Sep 15 • 5:45 PM
Ball Arena, Denver, CO
Available Tickets => 588
Current Setup => 11,742
Tickets Distributed => 11,154 (+1,263 since last week's update)
Another big week for this show. This one is heading toward a complete sellout thanks to… pic.twitter.com/IFHHhNScTM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com