John Cena's Return to WWE TV Boosts Ticket Sales Through October 2023

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

John Cena made a triumphant return to WWE television on the September 1st, 2023 episode of Smackdown. His appearance has led to a surge in ticket sales for the Smackdown events he is scheduled to participate in through October 2023.

The Twitter account @WrestleTix reported a noticeable uptick in ticket sales for the Smackdown events featuring Cena. Below is the breakdown of tickets sold shortly after Cena was added to the event lineups:

Denver, CO for 9/15 – 1,263 tickets

Glendale, AZ for 9/22 – 1,469 tickets

St. Louis, MO for 10/6 – 1,541 tickets

Tulsa, OK for 10/13 – 622 tickets

San Antonio, TX for 10/20 – 997 tickets

Milwaukee, WI for 10/27 – 1,489 tickets

@WrestleTix indicated that the event in Colorado "is heading toward a complete sellout thanks to Cena (it was going to do well regardless but he really pushed it over the top)."