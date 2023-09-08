WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

John Cena's Return to WWE TV Boosts Ticket Sales Through October 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 08, 2023

John Cena made a triumphant return to WWE television on the September 1st, 2023 episode of Smackdown. His appearance has led to a surge in ticket sales for the Smackdown events he is scheduled to participate in through October 2023.

The Twitter account @WrestleTix reported a noticeable uptick in ticket sales for the Smackdown events featuring Cena. Below is the breakdown of tickets sold shortly after Cena was added to the event lineups:

Denver, CO for 9/15 – 1,263 tickets
Glendale, AZ for 9/22 – 1,469 tickets
St. Louis, MO for 10/6 – 1,541 tickets
Tulsa, OK for 10/13 – 622 tickets
San Antonio, TX for 10/20 – 997 tickets
Milwaukee, WI for 10/27 – 1,489 tickets

@WrestleTix indicated that the event in Colorado "is heading toward a complete sellout thanks to Cena (it was going to do well regardless but he really pushed it over the top)."

Source: twitter.com
