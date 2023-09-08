Estimated Pay-Per-View Buys for AEW All Out Event Revealed

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

All Elite Wrestling hosted its fifth All Out event on Sunday, September 3rd, just seven days following their most sizable PPV spectacle ever, All In London, which drew an audience of over 81,000 at Wembley Stadium.

Distinctively, All Out featured no bouts for the AEW World Title or AEW Women's Title. Instead, the main event showcased Jon Moxley defeating Orange Cassidy to win the International Title.

Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, mentioned how the PPV purchases for All Out were influenced by the proximity of the All In event. However, the combined statistics remain robust.

“Television buys for All Out at this point based on numbers we have were only 38 percent of those of All In, which would translate to 73,000. We’re told streaming buys are at a much higher percentage and that the expectation is All Out would do half of All In, which at this point could be as much as 96,000, and perhaps word of mouth on the show would also help those late buys.”

“Tony Khan did use the figure of close to 300,000 for both shows combined. If All Out ends up at 96,000 I’d call it a pretty big success all things considered. At 73,000, I wouldn’t say that. The question for comparisons that we’ll have a better idea of next week is whether this week’s buys for each show are impacted by the fact there are two shows with great word-of-mouth on the market at the same time.”

“And while All Out may have had better buzz for quality of wrestling matches, particularly on top, All In is the more historical show.”