CM Punk's Non-Compete Clause Might Extend for a Full Year

As the pro wrestling knows full well now, CM Punk has parted ways with AEW, fueling speculation about the specifics of any non-compete clause that might be involved.

In the professional wrestling industry, a non-compete clause usually follows a wrestler after they leave a promotion. For instance, WWE typically enforces a 90-day non-compete clause when they release a wrestler, barring them from making appearances on other televised wrestling programs. Once the 90 days expire, the wrestler is free to work as they please.

The situation surrounding CM Punk diverges from the norm, as AEW terminated his contract "with cause" last Saturday, just before that week's episode of Collision.

Some believe that AEW may have imposed a lengthy non-compete clause, while others hope to see him make a triumphant return to WWE. Potential events for such a comeback could be Survivor Series, taking place in his hometown of Chicago, or the 2024 Royal Rumble, nearly a decade after he left WWE due to dissatisfaction.

Dave Meltzer reported in Wrestling Observer News:

“When asked if there would be a non-compete on Punk, he said he wouldn’t comment. For what it’s worth, it is standard in a WWE contract that if a party is terminated for just cause that they have a one-year non-compete.”

“My belief is that if such a thing was challenged in court it would be difficult to uphold for that long of a period of time unless the company would continue paying the person, particularly when you are talking about an independent contractor.”