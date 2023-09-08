New Details Emerge Regarding AEW's Decision to Terminate CM Punk's Contract

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

AEW dismissal of CM Punk last Saturday has been the primary topic of discussion in pro wrestling this past week.

The point of contention revolves around an altercation that took place backstage at AEW All In London on August 27th between Punk and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, who is currently suspended. The clash involved heated words, reports of physical strikes, and possibly choking, eventually requiring intervention from others. This all occurred just before CM Punk's opening match against Samoa Joe.

Tony Khan, who was allegedly present during the altercation, announced during the All In London press conference that the company would conduct an investigation, raising questions about the necessity of such an inquiry.

Dave Meltzer reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW not only conducted an in-depth internal review but also engaged an independent legal firm before making the decision to let go of CM Punk. "The investigation evidently included the Jaguars/Khan/AEW own legal staff, as well as an outside legal firm the company hired with no affiliation to AEW or any of its talent, both conducting investigations. They reviewed the footage and spoke to all the witnesses. They also spoke to several of the top wrestlers about the totality of the situation regarding Punk and others, not having anything to do with the incident and who were not there to see the incident itself nor asked about the incident but asked about the big picture."

"Both groups recommended to Khan, unanimously he said, that Punk be terminated. But those were only recommendations and it was Khan’s decision. Khan easily could have kept it under wraps and waited until after the PPV in Chicago, the market that would be the most sympathetic to Punk. Instead, as soon as the investigation ended and he made his decision, the company announced the firing and before the live television show started, he went in front of a very hostile live crowd in Chicago."