Will Ospreay to Make Another Appearance in IMPACT Wrestling

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a recent update, IMPACTWrestling has confirmed that Will Ospreay, the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, will appear at the Bound For Glory Fallout TV tapings. These tapings are set to take place a day after the Bound For Glory pay-per-view, at the same location, Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

Initially, IMPACThad revealed Ospreay's participation at their Bound For Glory event on Saturday, October 21, also taking place at Cicero Stadium. Subsequently, it was confirmed that he will also be part of the Turning Point special, set to be recorded on Friday, October 27 at the Walker Dome in Newcastle, England. This is part of the company's four-date UK Invasion Tour. Although Turning Point won't be broadcast live, it will be available for exclusive streaming on IMPACTPlus starting Friday, November 3.

As of now, there are no details on who Ospreay will face in the IMPACTring upon his return. Ospreay had five matches with IMPACTduring their January 2016 UK tour, and his only singles match during that tour was a defeat to Mark Andrews. This match also marked Ospreay's debut with the company.