Kevin Sullivan Advocates for Bryan Danielson as Tony Khan's Go-To Person in AEW

During thhe latest episode of "Tuesday with The Taskmaster," former WCW booker and wrestler Kevin Sullivan shared his thoughts on Bryan Danielson's anticipated increased backstage role in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Sullivan's comments come on the heels of Danielson himself hinting at assuming more creative duties within the company.

"I’ve heard that Bryan Danielson is gonna get more involved, correct? I don’t know Bryan Danielson at all, but he seems very smart. I’ll tell you why. He got over when they didn’t want him to get over in WWE... This guy had a plan, and he stuck to it. He is obviously a very positive person, and he believes in himself. After he became champion, I started to watch him. He’s damn good... He seems to be able to handle adversity, and he also seems to be a guy that’s very level-headed. That can get guys to sit down and talk before something explodes I’m really looking forward to seeing what he does. I know that he’s going to do an incredible job.”

Sullivan on Why Tony Khan Made the Right Choice in Danielson:

“There are people in the wrestling business that are smart because they love the wrestling business... He’s basically one of the great technical performers. He can give you any kind of match... Tony made the right decision here, and if I was in Tony’s place to straighten up a sinking ship, he’s the guy I would go to, and I’m betting the farm on him. I think he’ll turn this thing around...”