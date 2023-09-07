Ace Steel Gone From AEW

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The aftermath of AEW All Out has set the wrestling world abuzz, especially after the intense brawl involving CM Punk, The Elite, Christopher Daniels, who serves as the Head of Talent Relations, and Ace Steel, Punk's close friend and mentor. Amidst the chaos, Steel was seen hurling a chair at Nick Jackson and taking a bite out of Kenny Omega.

All participants in the altercation were initially suspended, with Ace Steel later terminated after an internal review. However, Steel was subsequently rehired to work remotely due to being viewed as an "insurance risk" and thus was barred from attending Collision tapings, a move that angered CM Punk.Steel was also compensated for the period he was absent due to his termination.

Following a separate internal review concerning his own backstage skirmish with Jack Perry at All In, CM Punk has also been let go from All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan, the company's president, revealed the news ahead of the September 2nd episode of Collision, which subsequently experienced a significant decline in viewership.

Despite earlier reports suggesting no cause for releasing Steel from his remote role, PWInsider has disclosed that Ace Steel, a long-time confidant of CM Punk, has been let go once more from All Elite Wrestling as of September 7th. Internal conversations had been ongoing about potentially relocating Steel to Florida to coach upcoming talent; however, those plans have now been shelved.

Steel's contract with AEW was slated to run through the fall of 2024.