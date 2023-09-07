Jade Cargill Maintains Frequent Communication with Tony Khan, Affirms AEW as Her Preferred Wrestling Home

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

It has been three months since wrestling fans last saw Jade Cargill in action during AEW's 2023 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. During the event, Cargill's reign as the inaugural TBS Champion was halted by Kris Statlander.

Jade Cargill holds the distinct honor of being AEW's first-ever TBS Champion, boasting an impressive 60-0 streak before her defeat. AEW President Tony Khan has lauded Cargill multiple times during her absence from the ring.

In a recent interview released by Women’s Wrestling Talk, Cargill revealed her ongoing communication with Tony Khan and spoke warmly of her experience working with him in AEW.

"I am, always (in contact with Tony Khan). He’s a phenomenal boss. I can hit him up now. He’ll probably hit me up in three minutes and this is a man who has four companies like a professional soccer team, Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s busy, he literally comes to every show. He is so passionate, he loves our company. There’s no other place I would wanna be. He doesn’t look at me as a number. He looks at me like a human being and he knows my journey and he understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve and I don’t think you can beat that. You can’t beat this in a very interesting sport."

As fans eagerly await her return, Cargill expressed gratitude for their support, irrespective of whether they love or hate her.

"Hate me or love me, I’m still making money. I can care less. I love our fans. My fan base is the best. The Jade Cargill fan base is the best. That’s undeniable. You know, I started out with a great, I’m surrounded with nothing but greats and the greats in the wrestling community want me to succeed. There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from becoming nothing but a household name and a great. So it feels phenomenal that our fans want me back. I mean, why wouldn’t they? Who else is Jade Cargill? Nobody."