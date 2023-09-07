WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Bringing in a Former World Champion for Superstar Spectacle

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 07, 2023

For the first time since 2017, WWE is coming back to India, presenting the WWE Superstar Spectacle at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, also known as Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, this Friday.

The special event will not be available for live streaming on WWE Network or Peacock, as it is aimed exclusively at the Indian audience.

Three headline bouts are set for the night, including a non-title clash between WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens and Indus Sher. Additionally, John Cena will join forces with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face off against Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci from Imperium. Also on the card, Natalya is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the World Women’s Championship.

According to PWInsider, former WWE superstar The Great Khali is rumored to have a role in the event, although the specifics are still under wraps.

Khali, who was welcomed into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 after leaving the organization in November 2014, gained notoriety including capturing the World Heavyweight Championship. He is being brought back because of his historical significance as one of the biggest stars from India, along with Jinder Mahal. His last in-ring appearance was during the 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018, held in Saudi Arabia.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #superstar spectacle #india

