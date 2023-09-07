AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 9/8/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW Pre-Records Friday's Rampage Episode Following Dynamite at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN

Check out the spoilers below:

- Penta El 0 M overcame Jay Lethal in a Grand Slam World Title eliminator quarterfinal bout.

- In an unexpected turn, Sammy Guevara called out Chris Jericho, who was at the commentator's desk. Jericho proposed they settle their differences in the ring before setting their sights on the AEW Tag Team Championships. The face-off is set for Grand Slam.

- Hikaru Shida, Sky Blue, and Britt Baker secured a win against Taya Valkyrie, Anna Jay, and The Bunny. Baker sealed the victory by making The Bunny tap out to a lockjaw submission.

- The Young Bucks came out on top against Daddy Magic Matt Menard and Cool Hand Angelo Parker, who were accompanied by Jake Hager.

- Samoa Joe triumphed over Jeff Hardy in another Grand Slam World Title eliminator quarterfinal showdown. Joe is slated to wrestle Penta El 0 M at this Saturday's Collision event.



