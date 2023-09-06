AEW Dynamite Results For September 6th, 2023

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/6/2023)

We hear the "Light the fuse ..." theme song and then we shoot inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show as fireworks explode.

Orange Cassidy Kicks Off Dynamite

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme song of Orange Cassidy. The "Freshly Squeezed" one heads to the ring without a back pack, or the AEW International Championship, after losing the title to Jon Moxley at ALL OUT over the weekend.

He settles inside the ring and his music wraps up. The fans chant "Freshly Squeezed" and a thank you chant. Cassidy says thank you in return. He mentions he was told he could stay home tonight, but he decided championship or not, he'll be here every week because he is "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, and he does not have a catchphrase. His theme hits again.

AEW International Championship

Jon Moxley (C) vs. AR Fox

As he heads up the ramp, the theme for Jon Moxley plays. As "Wild Thing" plays we see him head through the crowd with Claudio Castagnoli and Cassidy remains at the top of the ramp watching on.

Mox settles in the ring ready for his first defense of the AEW International title. His theme dies down and AR Fox's music plays. Out he comes accompanied by Darby Allin. The two stare at Cassidy. Darby hugs Fox and Fox heads to the ring as Darby and Cassidy head to the back.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. We see Mox jump into an early offensive lead. He bites Fox's face in the corner after working him over early on. Fox fights back and connects with a DDT on Mox through the ropes.

Now the action spills out the floor at ringside where Mox throws Fox into the barricade and then over the barricade and into the crowd. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Mox blasting Fox with kicks until Fox connects with an enzugiri that slows him down. Fox hits a rolling thunder style of stunner for a close near fall. We see Darby Allin and Nick Wayne watching on backstage on a monitor. Fox hits a standing shooting star press off the apron onto Mox on the floor.

Back in the ring, Mox elbows the p*ss out of Fox and then hits a King Kong Lariat and a Death Rider for the pin fall victory. Mox has the first defense of his newly won AEW International Championship under his belt.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Jon Moxley

Christian Cage Confronts Nick Wayne

We see Darby head to the ring to console Fox. Nick Wayne is still by the monitor backstage. When he turns around, he sees Christian Cage and TNT Champion Luchasaurus. Cage says he owes him an apology after watching some footage on his father wrestling in the past.

He says he was worse than he thought. He tells him he's a fine kid and says maybe he should look at someone who is a champion as a mentor instead of Darby. He heads off and tells Nick, "Say hi to your mom for me," like Biff in Back to the Future.

TBS Women's Championship

Kris Statlander (C) vs. Emi Sakura

Now we shoot back inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum where TBS Women's Champion Kris Statlander makes her way out and heads to the ring for an open challenge defense of her title.

As she settles inside the squared circle, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Emi Sakura makes her way down to the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our second title match of the evening.

Statlander starts off well, but Sakura quickly takes over. She sends her to the floor and hits a big splash. She rams her into the steel steps and hits a running cross body splash while she's slumped over against the steps.

Back in the ring, Statlander slows her momentum down and shifts the offensive control back in her favor. She fires up and connects with her finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, Statlander retains her title.

Winner and STILL TBS Women's Champion: Kris Statlander

Roderick Strong Vows To Win Grand Slam Tournament

We shoot to an emotional segment where Roderick Strong talks about his drug addict father and drunk mother while as a kid growing up poor and broke.

He says wrestling isn't just a business to him, it's his everything. He says Adam Cole already knew that. He says he grew up alone and he's gonna win the Grand Slam Tournament alone and that starts tonight.

Le Sex Gods vs. Aussie Open

It's time for the return of Le Sex Gods! Don Callis' theme hits and he comes out to a ton of boos. Then "Judas in My Mind" by Fozzy plays and out comes Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara for their return to tag-team action together.

The duo head to the ring as the fans sing along with the lyrics to Jericho's theme. Aussie Open is in the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Callis is on special guest commentary. Jericho and Davis kick things off for their respective teams.

Davis takes it to Jericho and taunts him early on. Jericho fights back and takes control of the offense and then tags in Guevara, who picks up where he left off after the two hit a couple of nice double team moves. Fletcher tags in and gets in some offense but Guevara takes back over.

Jericho comes in and he and Sammy hoist Fletcher up and hold him up in the forever before bringing him down with a double suplex. The fans roar as we head into a mid-match commercial break with Le Sex Gods in a comfortable offensive lead.

When we return from the break, we see Jericho getting beat up when Guevara leaps off the top rope with a cutter on Davis. He knocks him and Fletcher to the floor and hits a turning splash for a big pop. Jericho goes for a springboard splash but Guevara is pulled into the way and he accidentally hits him.

Back in the ring, Aussie Open hits the Aussie Aero on Jericho for a super close near fall. We see Fletcher with several more close near falls on Jericho and then Jericho blasts him out of nowhere with the Judas Effect for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Le Sex Gods

Trouble In Le Sex Gods' Paradise

After the match, we see Sammy Guevara upset about Jericho accidentally taking him out on the floor during the match. Jericho tries hugging it out with him but Guevara isn't having it.

Guevara shoves Jericho. Jericho tries consoling him again. Guevara shoves him again. Jericho shoves him back this time. The two push and pull until a bunch of security prevents them from getting out of hand. Guevara storms off by himself.

Ricky Starks Addresses ALL OUT Loss

We shoot to a video package looking back at the physical Strap Match between Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks from ALL OUT, which Danielson won.

We then hear comments from Starks talking about how he wants an opportunity and boasts Danielson not being able to make him tap out. Excalibur informs us we will hear from Danielson on Saturday's Collision. Now we head to another commercial.

Don Callis Announces Konosuke Takeshita Celebration

As we settle back in from the break, we see Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita with Renee Paquette backstage. She asks about a painting behind a cloth, he tells her not to worry about it.

Callis boasts Takeshita's victory over Kenny Omega at ALL OUT and hypes a celebration for next week. He says next week they will unveil Takeshita's next target. Paquette tries pulling the cloth off the painting. Callis tells her not to touch that.

Samoa Joe Confronts MJF

The theme for "The Devil" plays and out comes AEW World Champion and ROH World Tag-Team Champion MJF. He settles in the ring and the fans chant his name. He says "The Devil has returned to hoosier country." He then asks Indianapolis, "hoosier-daddy?" The fans pop and chant his name again.

Friedman goes on to mention how he's returning to the ring on September 20th in his home state of New York for AEW Grand Slam. He says whoever wins the Grand Slam Tournament is going down because no one is on the level of "The Devil."

He then mentions how one person in particular might need to be taught a lesson. The fans chant "Joe! Joe!" and then Samoa Joe's theme hits interrupting MJF as he continues talking. Joe comes to the ring to fans chanting his name.

Joe says he could tell where MJF was headed and says he wanted to give him the chance to say it to his face. He calls MJF a kid. MJF smirks and then says he thought Joe came out because he confused his theme music with an ice cream truck.

MJF calls him Pillsbury Joe-boy and Samoa Dough. Joe talks trash back and calls MJF kid a third time. MJF starts to lose his cool and says Joe wants him to react like this so he can skip the line. He says he's got to win a tournament if he wants to wrestle the champ.

Friedman asks who is ready for story time with MJF. He credits his Bro-cha-cho for the line and then mentions his WWE tryout and how he killed it but William Regal pulled him aside and said he was too young. MJF says he ended up knocking his ass out and sending him back to NXT where he belongs. He says funny enough if Joe plays his cards right, he's next.

He goes on to mention how he was going to get the chance to work as an extra and walk a legend down to the ring. That legend is the great Samoa Joe. He mentions Joe then shoved him as a 19 year old kid into a brick wall and laughed. He tells Joe he did it because he knew he could get away with it. He says he's not a kid anymore. Joe says he didn't think he was a kid he thought he was a little bitch. MJF slaps him.

Joe says he's not taking MJF's bait and says he'll go through the tournament and take his belt. He says until then champ, have a nice day. MJF goes to walk off and Joe attacks him from behind. He takes the title and raises it up high as fans boo. MJF crawls over and low blows him and bites him and then stomps him down in the corner.

He takes his shirt off and charges at Joe in the corner, but Joe hoists him up and spikes him into the mat. He sits him on the top rope for a muscle buster but Adam Cole runs down to make the save. Cole yells for a doctor to come down and help. Joe yells from the ramp, "What's wrong kid, you don't look so good!"

Grand Slam World Championship Eliminator Tournament

Roderick Strong vs. Trent Beretta

As MJF is helped to the back with medical staff and Adam Cole, we hear someone yelling "Adam! Adam!" Out comes Roderick Strong in his neck brace with The Kingdom. He once again yells at Cole for caring about MJF's hurt neck but not his. Strong heads to the ring and settles inside as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear the Best Friends theme and out comes Trent Beretta. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds. We're officially off-and-running with our first of two Grand Slam World Championship Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal matches here on tonight's show.

Early on we see Trent doing well, however he misses a big high spot and Strong starts to take over. He blasts Trent with repeated chops and then plants him into the mat before taunting he and the crowd by flashing the fans the double biceps pose.

Trent hits a DDT on Strong and Strong rolls to the floor. The referee and The Kingdom check on him due to his neck. They try and get a time out. Trent respects it and heads back into the ring but is stopped by Strong, who shoves him face-first into the ring post. He then bashes his arm into the steps and brags about it as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Strong dominating the offense and going for a few near fall attempts. Trent goes for a hurricanrana off the top but Strong rolls through and goes for the cover. Trent kicks out. Trent dumps Strong on his head with a big suplex and then a pile driver on his bad neck.

He goes for the cover but Strong gets his foot on the ropes. Strong fights back and hits a big back-breaker for the win. As soon as he does, The Kingdom run in and put his neck brace back on him. With the win, Strong advances to the semifinals of the tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING in the Grand Slam World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Roderick Strong

Renee Paquette Interviews Toni Storm

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Toni Storm. She asks her about getting involved in recent Outcasts match with spray paint. She pretends not to remember. Renee brings up her four-way match next week. Storm continues acting weird.

She finishes by saying, "Chin up, t*ts out and remember ... watch for the shoe!" She walks off and we see a shoe fly back into the camera shot at Renee, who yells, "Why?!"

"Hangman" Adam Page Confronted By Shane "Swerve" Strickland

Now we return inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum where we hear the familiar sounds of "Hangman" Adam Page's theme music. Out comes the purveyor of "Cowboy Sh*t!" to a big pop. He heads to the ring as we head to a quick commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Tony Schiavone standing in the ring with Page. He brings up him winning the Over Budget Battle Royal at AEW ALL OUT over the weekend. He talks about where he donated the money to for the win and mentions how it's a cause near and dear to his heart because he used to be a teacher.

Page says he wants to talk about what he's got planned for the rest of 2023. Before he can say anything else, he is interrupted by the theme for Shane "Swerve" Strickland. Out comes Prince Nana and for the first time since the Coffin match at ALL IN -- Shane "Swerve" Strickland.

Strickland talks about how you have a lot of time to think when you spend two weeks in a coffin. He says when he got out, the first person he thought about was Page. He asks about Page doing charity now and mocks the cause he donated to. He then mocks him for working the pre-show at ALL OUT.

Swerve mentions how Page hasn't changed his ring gear in a year and hasn't had any new merchandise in a year. He says he signed a new fat contract and it shows, as he points to Page's stomach. He mentions how he doesn't have singles matches anymore. He tells Page he's gotten comfortable.

He says if he had the silver platter opportunities that Page has had, he'd of been the first black AEW Champion by now. He says Page has two options. He can fade off into the sunset like the cowboy movies he watches and let him take his spot, or he can man up and show him what "Cowboy Sh*t" is all about. The fans chant "Cowboy Sh*t!"

Page shoves past him and says if he wants a match, go to the back and get one, he doesn't want to deal with this sh*t right now. As he walks off, Swerve makes a comment about Page's wife and kids. Page storms back into the ring and gets in Swerve's face, only to be attacked from behind by Brian Cage, who hits him with a power bomb and a drill claw.

Grand Slam World Championship Eliminator Tournament

Darby Allin vs. Nick Wayne

It's main event time!

After Excalibur speed-reads through matches for Friday's Rampage, Saturday's Collision and next Wednesday's Dynamite, we return inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for our final match of the evening, which is another quarterfinal bout in the AEW Grand Slam Championship Eliminator Tournament.

The theme for Darby Allin hits and out comes one of the pillars in AEW to a big pop. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The theme for his buddy plays and out comes his friend Nick Wayne to compete against him in our headline bout on the post-ALL OUT episode of Dynamite.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two shake hands and then begin getting after it. We see the action spill out to the floor where Darby goes for a crazy dive and misses -- badly -- and lands even more bad. Ouch. The fans chant "Holy Sh*t!" as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see medics checking on Darby. The action eventually continues and Nick is hesitant to hurt his friend. The match finally gets intense again and we see Darby even daring Nick to hit him harder while holding his hands behind his back. Nick obliges.

As the action continues, we hear the theme for Christian Cage play. Out he comes with TNT Champion Luchasaurus. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note. When we return, we see Darby missing a big high spot on the floor. We see Roderick Strong and The Kingdom watching on a monitor backstage.

Nick Wayne climbs to the top-rope and connects with a frog splash to Darby on the floor. Christian Cage has joined the gang on special commentary but isn't talking. Back in the ring, we see Nick trying for a pin but Darby hangs in there and kicks out. Nick goes for Wayne's World but Darby avoids it.

We see a bunch of pin attempts but no one gets the three. Darby hits Code Red but Nick kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt. Darby holds Nick's hands and stomps on his head and the ref calls it. Darby wins and advances. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and ADVANCING in the AEW Grand Slam World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Darby Allin