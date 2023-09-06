Road Dogg Weighs in on Tony Khan's Fears Over Backstage Incident

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a recent episode of Oh You Didn't Know, WWE legend Brian "Road Dogg" James weighed in on the dismissal of CM Punk by AEW following a backstage altercation at AEW All In London last month. While the wrestling world is abuzz with speculation about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE, Road Dogg emphasized that he isn't the authority on that subject and is unaware of upper management's current stance on Punk. He also came to the defense of AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who has been criticized for his public statements concerning the backstage incident.

Road Dogg on whether CM Punk will return to WWE:

"I am the wrong guy to ask — that is the truth because I cannot hire nor fire — that is out of sight of my paygrade. I did mention recently that he would move the needle [by returning to WWE], but truth be told, that comment was made a long time ago … or whenever that was. It just doesn't seem like the right time to even talk about it, you know? Things are happening in real-time. God only knows what's going to come out at the end of this."

Road Dogg on Tony Khan's statements about fearing for his life:

"I understand where he's coming from. I think people need to understand that, to some people, that [backstage brawl] wouldn't be frightening — like Samoa Joe, who popped up whenever whatever happened. Some people run towards the fire and some run away screaming. That's just the way it works."