Bryan Danielson Is Always Prepared to Rise to the Occasion for Tony Khan

Bryan Danielson, also known as the American Dragon, addressed his readiness to support AEW and Tony Khan during a media scrum for AEW All Out. He made oblique references to the recent internal turmoil in the company, following the CM Punk situation at All In. Danielson highly praised Jon Moxley, citing him as a prime example of someone who has been consistently reliable for AEW.

Danielson discussed the sense of responsibility he feels:

"One of the ethics that I believe in is you step up when you need to step up. It’s interesting when you’re crossing between real life and story, but we as the BCC [Blackpool Combat Club], as a collective, who are real friends, we take stepping up seriously, whether that is in story or real life. Nobody is a better example of that than Jon Moxley, who has stepped up every time we’ve needed him to."

He added:

I just see it as a way of life for us. ‘If you need us, if something needs to happen, Tony [Tony Khan], I can do this.’ Mox will say, ‘I can do this.’ There is nothing that Tony needs that we won’t do for him. That goes with creative, with doing the match [at All Out], anything like that.