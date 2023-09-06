Rob Van Dam Discusses Tense Run-ins with Former WCW Wrestler Scott Norton

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a recent episode of "1 Of A Kind," WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recounted some heated interactions with ex-WCW wrestler Scott Norton from years past.

Rob Van Dam on initially meeting Scott Norton:

“I had never met Scott before. I’m talking to Scott, shook his hand. ‘Nice to meet you.’ ‘Yeah, dude, you were in New Japan when I was at All Japan.’ ‘That’s cool, man, always respected you.’ He’s being cool, ‘Yeah, I know you’re friends with so and so.’ All of a sudden, his wife, for some reason, starts being the biggest c*** to me. I have no idea why. And I’m using that word correctly here because she interrupts, me and Scott are talking, ‘How’s your wife? Did she die yet?’ I’m like, ‘Excuse me?’ She goes, ‘Did your wife die yet?’ ‘No.’ ‘Oh, I thought, okay.’ I have no idea why.”

On the situation getting tense:

“I’m looking at him and I’m so confused. I’m talking to him and I use my hands when I’m talking. I don’t know what I’m saying, I’m like, ‘Dude, I don’t know where that came from,’ whatever. But my hand bumped her shoulder and she took that as an excuse to defend herself as if she was assaulted. So she started going like this and pushing me and hitting me. I grab this b****’s wrist and I just turn it to the outside which twists her and brings her to a submissive fold, shall we say. Then all of a sudden, Scott starts screaming at her, whatever her name is, and he grabbed her and they left.”

RVD talks about Norton approaching him the next day at WrestleCon:

“Next day at WrestleCon, I’m at my table signing with fans and Norton from far away goes, ‘Rob, you and me ain’t finished yet.’ I said, ‘Anytime, Scott. I’m right here.’ He comes up to me and goes, ‘Let’s take a walk. We gotta talk.’ We go over there and he goes, ‘That’s f***** up what happened last night.’ I said, ‘I agree, that’s f***** up what your wife did.’ He said, ‘My wife? She said you were being an ahole.’ ‘When? When the f* was I being an ahole? I didn’t even see her. What the f* are you talking about?’ ‘She said you were an ahole and she said your friend was being an ahole.’”

On a second confrontation with Norton two years after:

“He comes up to me again at WrestleCon and says, I’m paraphrasing, ‘We’ve got some unfinished business to do.’ I said, ‘F****** let’s do it.’ It’s face to face and we’re talking and he’s being aggressive. If I had matched his aggression, no question about it, it would’ve been physical. I could’ve considered myself under attack just by how close he was to my face. And I could tell he’s used to being a bully. He’s used to people being afraid of him. Let’s just say I’m not afraid of him. It didn’t seem like fighting was the right thing to do. It seemed like he was being a good husband and sticking up for his wife and believing her. I thought about that, but at the same time, what do you wanna do with this? I don’t understand what’s going on.”