Eric Bischoff Advises AEW to Sever Ties with Jack Perry

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During the All In Zero Hour pre-show, Jack Perry defended his FTW Championship against Hook, climaxing with Perry's controversial utterance, “It’s real glass, cry me a river," before pushing Hook through a limo's windshield. This comment alluded to a prior disagreement with CM Punk regarding the use of real glass in a Collision episode, an argument Punk did not approve of.

Post-match, a physical skirmish broke out between Perry and Punk. This altercation concluded with Punk attempting to subdue Perry in a chokehold before they were separated. Subsequently, Perry was asked to leave the venue, and Punk was dismissed from AEW due to the incident, while Perry has been placed on indefinite suspension.

On the most recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff opined that AEW should terminate Perry's contract, suggesting his presence in the company was primarily due to his famous father, Luke Perry.

“Just cut the guy loose. First of all, you’re talking about a thimblefull of talent to begin with. He’s really only there because his dad [Luke Perry] was a soap opera star — that’s it. Otherwise, he’s making $200 a night on the indie circuit somewhere," Bischoff said.

Bischoff elaborated that AEW President Tony Khan could mitigate ongoing backstage tensions by parting ways with Perry. "These are things that can all be addressed and be fixed, but not if you’re constantly inhaling bad air," he continued. "Just wipe this thing clean, chalk it up as a learning experience. It is a learning experience because I have empathy for Tony — he’s learning on the job.”