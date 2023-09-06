NWA Announces Samhain Pay-Per-View Scheduled for Next Month

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

NWA issued the following:

NWA Presents Samhain: The Ultimate Night of Spooktacular Wrestling Action in Cleveland!

● This pay-per-view event promises to be the most ‘sinister’ show in the 75 year history of the National Wrestling Alliance ● Cleveland’s own EC3 will defend the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in his hometown

● Family spooky 4-pack tickets are available

Cleveland, OH – Get ready for a night of spine-tingling, bone-crushing action as the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) proudly presents Samhain, the most diabolically violent pay-per-view event in the 75-year history of the NWA. Scheduled to take place on October 28, 2023, at the renowned TempleLive Cleveland, located at 3615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44115, this Halloween-themed extravaganza promises to send chills down your spine and leave you on the edge of your seat!

Sinister Minister James Mitchell will be your host and master of ceremonies for this landmark event, guiding you through the dark and twisted world of professional wrestling like never before. With an unforgettable lineup of matches and spine-tingling surprises and matches, NWA Presents: Samhain [pronounced sah-win] is set to be an unforgettable night of action.

In the main event of the evening, EC3 will defend the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in his hometown of Cleveland against a formidable opponent!



Event Details:

What: NWA Presents Samhain

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023. General admission doors open at 6 p.m. Eastern. Where: TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic, 3615 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115 Tickets: NWATix.com

"Samhain will be a night like no other in NWA history. It's our inaugural voyage into the heart of Cleveland, and we're bringing a storm of violence and surprises with us,” said NWA President William Patrick Corgan. “Expect the unexpected, and be prepared for anything because this is going to be the scariest, most diabolically violent pay-per-view you've ever witnessed from NWA. After the incredible response to our 75th-anniversary show, we know the fans are hungry for more, and we promise they're going to love what we have in store for Samhain. Buckle up, NWA faithful, it's going to be a night you won't forget," Corgan said.

“To become the NWA World’s Champion is my biggest accomplishment,” said EC3. “It’s a testament to the work, effort, struggle, and determination I learned over a lifetime growing up in the Cleveland culture. To bring the most prestigious championship in wrestling home is a great honor. To successfully defend it in my home town will be an even greater honor,” EC3 said.

Also scheduled to appear on NWA Presents Samhain: NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige, NWA Television Champion Thom Latimer, Kamille, NWA National Heavyweight Champion Silas Mason, the Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J, wrestling legend Vampiro, NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Colby Corino, Chris Adonis, NWA Women’s Television Champion Max the Impaler, Natalia Markova, NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered, NWA World Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma with their manager Aron Stevens, Jax Dane, Mike Knox, Trevor Murdoch, and many more to be announced.

Tickets for NWA Presents Samhain will go on sale this Friday, September 8, 2023 at Noon Eastern. Prices start at just $13, plus fees, making it accessible for fans of all ages. But the excitement doesn't stop there!

For families looking to enjoy the Halloween spirit, there will be trick-or-treating opportunities for kids, adding an extra layer of fun and excitement to the event. Family spooky 4-pack tickets are also for $45, plus fees, in general admission seating.

Plus, for those looking to enhance their Samhain experience, VIP seating is available. VIP ticket holders will not only enjoy premium seating but will also receive exclusive merchandise, discount codes for the merchandise stand, and a special meet and greet opportunity with their favorite wrestling stars. The VIP meet and greet is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., so be sure to arrive early to make the most of this unique experience.

Doors for general admission will open at 6 p.m., and the action-packed show is set to kick off at 7 p.m. with a thrilling YouTube pre-show. The pay-per-view event itself will commence at 8 p.m., so make sure you're in your seats and ready for a night of non-stop excitement.

Stay tuned to NWA's social media channels for more match announcements and surprises leading up to the big event!

Tickets for NWA Presents Samhain will be available exclusively at NWAtix.com, so mark your calendars for Friday, September 8, 2023, and secure your seats for the most terrifying night in professional wrestling history!

For those unable to attend the event in person, NWA Presents Samhain will be available for purchase via pay-per-view on our streaming provider, FITE. Fans can enjoy the excitement and drama from the comfort of their own homes.

Exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase at both events. For tickets and updates, please visit the NWA's official website at NWATIX.com and follow the NWA on social media.

Card subject to change.

*******************************************



ABOUT THE NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE

Established in 1948, the National Wrestling Alliance is one of the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling brands worldwide. In 2017, internationally renowned recording artist William Patrick Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins) acquired the NWA with the vision of reinventing the brand for the modern era while honoring its legacy from the 1980s. The NWA has expanded its programming, starting with the critically acclaimed Ten Pounds Of Gold docu-series, followed by weekly broadcasts of NWA Powerrr, available for free on the NWA YouTube Channel, and six annual pay-per-view events, which can be purchased on the FITE streaming platform