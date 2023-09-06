MLW Announces Minoru Suzuki's Upcoming Appearance

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

MLW has released an official statement about the upcoming appearance of Minoru Suzuki, who is set to compete at the promotion's Slaughterhouse event in Philadelphia next month. The news was initially revealed during MLW's Fury Road premium live show. Complete information is available below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Minoru Suzuki will debut at MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The MLW x New Japan Pro Wrestling crossover escalates come October 14 with the arrival of Minoru Suzuki in MLW LIVE on FITE+. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

The “King of Pro-Wrestling”, Minoru Suzuki is a name that strikes respect and fear deep in the heart of competitors and fans alike.

After initially training in the NJPW Dojo, Suzuki joined the UWF group in 1989, before becoming one of the founding fathers of Japanese MMA. Returning to pro-wrestling in 2003, Suzuki picked up gold wherever he went, including IWGP Tag Team, NEVER Openweight, and IWGP Intercontinental gold in NJPW.

With over 30 years of career expereince, Suzuki shows no signs of slowing down, and seems to only get more terrifying with every year that goes by. Now Suzuki looks to fight MLW’s best.

League officials expect to announce his opponent shortly.

MLW can confirm a LIMITED meet & greet will also take place prior to the start of the show. More details will be revealed in the weeks ahead.

Get your tickets and see it go down Saturday, October 14 in Philadelphia at https://www.MLW2300.com

FURY ROAD FITE+ CARD

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Jacob Fatu

Minoru Suzuki

Salina de la Renta

Matt Cardona

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Mance Warner

National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page

World Middleweight Champion “Death Fighter” AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo

“International Popstar” B3CCA

Ichiban

Love, Doug

Tony Deppen

Little Guido

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on FITE+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.