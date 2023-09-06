AEW Collision Suffers Sharp Viewership Decline Post-CM Punk Exit

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The AEW Collision viewership plummeted dramatically after CM Punk exited the promotion mere hours before airtime.

According to data from Wrestlenomics, the broadcast on September 2nd attracted an average of 345,000 viewers and scored an 18-49 rating of 0.11. This marks a roughly 37.5% decline in viewership from the previous week. The key demographic rating also experienced a dip of 0.05 points compared to the episode aired on August 26th.

Though AEW Collision had to contend with stiff competition from WWE Payback and Saturday Night Football that night, the prevalent fan sentiment attributes the sharp decline in ratings largely to the exit of the franchise's top star.

Before the live broadcast, Tony Khan appeared before the Chicago audience to discuss the abrupt departure of their local icon. Footage from the event revealed a vociferous chorus of boos directed at Khan. During the official show, Khan opened with a statement, elucidating why he took the steps he did, adding that he "feared for his life" during the All In event.