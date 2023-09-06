WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

AEW Collision Suffers Sharp Viewership Decline Post-CM Punk Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 06, 2023

AEW Collision Suffers Sharp Viewership Decline Post-CM Punk Exit

The AEW Collision viewership plummeted dramatically after CM Punk exited the promotion mere hours before airtime.

According to data from Wrestlenomics, the broadcast on September 2nd attracted an average of 345,000 viewers and scored an 18-49 rating of 0.11. This marks a roughly 37.5% decline in viewership from the previous week. The key demographic rating also experienced a dip of 0.05 points compared to the episode aired on August 26th.

Though AEW Collision had to contend with stiff competition from WWE Payback and Saturday Night Football that night, the prevalent fan sentiment attributes the sharp decline in ratings largely to the exit of the franchise's top star.

Before the live broadcast, Tony Khan appeared before the Chicago audience to discuss the abrupt departure of their local icon. Footage from the event revealed a vociferous chorus of boos directed at Khan. During the official show, Khan opened with a statement, elucidating why he took the steps he did, adding that he "feared for his life" during the All In event.


Tags: #aew #collision #ratings #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83817/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer