Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Title Match Announced For WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 06, 2023

WWE is making a highly-anticipated comeback to India with its first event in the nation since 2017. The WWE Superstar Spectacle is slated to unfold at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, also known as Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, this Friday.

Notably, the event will not be available for live streaming on the WWE Network or Peacock, as it has been exclusively tailored for the Indian audience. The event marks a significant collaboration for WWE and its Indian television partner, responsible for the initiative.

WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are scheduled to square off against Indus Sher in a non-title match. In another highly anticipated bout, John Cena will partner with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci from Imperium.

Adding to the lineup, WWE has confirmed a third main event for the evening. Rhea Ripley will be putting her Women’s World Title on the line against Natalya. This comes on the heels of Ripley's recent successful title defense against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback.

