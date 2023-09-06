Chris Jericho Shares Insights on Backstage Talk with CM Punk at AEW All In London

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During a recent installment of the podcast "Talk is Jericho," host Chris Jericho delved into two major topics that have caught the wrestling world's attention: his AEW All In match against Will Ospreay and the surprising exit of CM Punk from AEW due to an altercation with Jack Perry.

AEW parted ways with Punk six days after the incident, following an internal review. Jericho had a brief conversation with Punk the same day regarding a specific move he planned to execute in his own match. Below are the notable takeaways:

Jericho Discusses Match Placement Amidst Backstage Drama

"The show starts and there's some anticipation, you know? And then, of course, there's the fight that breaks out backstage and that kind of throws things off. And then there's a little bit in flux. Whose match was going to go on next. I knew that at one point I can't go on any earlier than I'm supposed to go on because we've got the band and the entrance and all that sort of stuff. That definitely kind of threw a monkey wrench into some things. Once again, we're still getting ready for our match when all this stuff is going down. So when you're going to be on a big show, I always say that if you can't go on last, you want to go on first or in the semi, that sort of area. And I think we were third from last, which was or maybe second from last and third from last. I think after us there was the six-man with the House of Black and the Acclaimed. But it was a great place for us to be on the show. Once again, it's just a very kind of cool, nerve-wracking experience to get ready for this.”

Jericho's Final Words with CM Punk

"And I don't want to dwell on this or talk about it, but I should address it, of course. CM Punk is no longer with AEW and Wembley was his last match, which what a way to go out if you're going to go out. I did speak to him briefly. I was going to do a frankensteiner off the top, and I know that he does that sometimes. So I was just curious if he was doing it. So I went and talked to him for a bit, and asked him if he was doing it. He wasn't. Then I told him I was going to do the GTS and with a straight face and I think for a second he thought that I was going to and I was joking, of course. So yeah, I did see him that day.”

On Punk’s Exit from AEW

“And once again, it's a regretful moment what happened. But Tony Khan made his decision. And like I said, CM Punk was a big part of AEW for the time he was here, and if you're going to go out, he went out on top for sure by having this good match with Samoa Joe in a sold-out stadium, not sold out, but the highest selling ticket seller of all time. So. That's my thoughts on that.”