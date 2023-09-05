Jeff Jarrett Weighs in on AEW's Decision to Part Ways with CM Punk

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During a recent episode of his My World podcast, Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his perspective on AEW's release of CM Punk. Jarrett noted that only those intimately involved in the situation truly understand the full context.

Jarrett commented, "The reality of the situation, you’re asking me to make comments on a situation that, and I really believe this, there are only two people in the world that have full context. Some people can say, 'I knew this, I knew that.' You may, but you don’t know what Tony knows and you don’t know what Phil [CM Punk] knows. Nobody knows but them two. I would have to have….to comment on the specifics, but in general purposes, the decision Tony made, big cojones, hit it straight on."

Furthermore, Jarrett mentioned that his father, legendary promoter Jerry Jarrett, would have tackled the situation in the same forthright manner.

Jarrett elaborated, "There were three things done. The social media audience — the discussion in the United Center — the television audience, and the live audience. All of them were addressed head on. When I read that release, it was as clear as a legal situation could possibly be. I believe my old man would have been aligned with it because, get in front of it. That’s a hard pill to swallow. The easy one would have been 'wait until Monday.' There are multiple things you could have done. A reconciliation, a cooling off period. We can talk about it ad nauseam, and it has been talked about over and over for months. Getting in front of things, with a clear-cut decision made, absolutely was the right thing to do. It’s best for business. Your consumers were informed. I just don’t think there are downsides to that."