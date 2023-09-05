WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
FOX Sports Discontinues 'Out of Character' Podcast, Sparking Questions About WWE Partnership

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2023

FOX Sports is discontinuing the 'Out of Character' podcast, a show centered on WWE and often featuring interviews with WWE Superstars.

According to PWInsider, the cancellation has sparked speculation about the future of the WWE-FOX partnership. The podcast has been the sole supplementary programming related to WWE on FOX lately, apart from occasional weekend TV specials that are not currently listed in upcoming schedules.

The podcast, hosted by Ryan Satin, debuted on March 29, 2021, and its first guest was WWE Hall of Famer Edge. As of now, the YouTube channel contains 126 interviews, with Ilja Dragunov as the latest guest.

In an upcoming episode, Cathy Kelley is slated to join Satin for what is being promoted as a unique in-person conversation. Whether this will serve as the podcast's final episode is yet to be determined.


