Booker T Asserts CM Punk "Left A Whole Lot Of Money On The Table" Following AEW Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2023

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, six-time world champion Booker T opened up about CM Punk's abrupt exit from All Elite Wrestling (AEW), asserting that Punk has missed out on substantial earnings for the second time in his wrestling career, the first being when he walked out of WWE in 2014.

CM Punk became the focal point of the past week after it was announced on September 2nd that he was terminated by AEW President Tony Khan. The development has rapidly ascended as one of the most discussed topics of the year, with various wrestling figures sharing their opinions on the decision and how it was executed.

Booker T, who also serves as an NXT commentator, remarked that CM Punk's situation is eerily similar to when he left WWE in 2014. On the podcast, Booker T stated:

“I know a lot of people say Booker T hated CM Punk. That’s not the case at all. I’ve never really hated CM Punk or anything like that, but I gotta say, you can be good at what you do, and if people like you, you’ll stick around forever. You can be great at what you do, and if people don’t like you, they will bounce your ass up out of there some way, somehow, and that’s this situation right here. Right now.

CM Punk left a whole lot of money on the table on the other side of the fence, and he just left a boatload of money on the table again, and people can say what they want to say, but we’ve seen this story before. This is the exact same story almost in a nutshell.”

Tags: #aew #cm punk #booker t

