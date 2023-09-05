Rob Van Dam Questions Media Frenzy Over CM Punk's Backstage Incidents

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In the wake of CM Punk's abrupt exit from AEW following a "terminated for cause" clause activation on September 1, the wrestling community has been abuzz. The termination followed a backstage scuffle between CM Punk and Jack Perry at the All In event. This was not an isolated incident for Punk, who was also suspended in September 2022 for another backstage confrontation, this time with The Elite, after a volatile post-show media scrum at All Out.

However, wrestling veteran Rob Van Dam has weighed in on the controversy, questioning why the incidents have gained such extensive media attention. During a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Van Dam seemed puzzled by the furor over the altercations.

"It happened, and it wasn't that big of a deal. I'm sure people are going to sh*t on this opinion, but that’s what I said when I saw that every single site was picking this up," Van Dam stated. He added, "I said to Katie, I’m sure it’s my old school fundamentals, but I said ‘I don’t think this should be that big of a deal.’ She said, ‘Right, they’re both fighters, right?’"

Van Dam went on to draw comparisons between the wrestling world and that of traditional combat sports, like MMA. He noted that the circumstances of wrestling allowed for a more forgiving approach to backstage disputes.

"In wrestling, competitors don't have the same concerns as fighters about being in the best condition possible to have every advantage," he explained. "So if they let out a little bit of steam every once in a while, usually what would happen is that the promoter would put those two in the ring as soon as possible."

The veteran wrestler recalled his own experiences, mentioning, "That’s what Paul did with me and Taz. It’s always been that way and I always find that people work it out by working together."

Rob Van Dam acknowledges that there are business considerations for the promoter but insists that backstage confrontations aren't the same as issues that would arise in a corporate office.