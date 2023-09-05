Eric Bischoff Endorses Bryan Danielson’s Increased Creative Role in AEW as a "Game Changer"

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, industry veteran Eric Bischoff fervently endorsed Bryan Danielson's growing role in the creative side of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Bischoff's excitement comes on the heels of AEW President Tony Khan's previous comments, stating that if anything were to happen to him, he'd want Danielson to step up as the leader of the organization.

Danielson, a wrestling star with a storied career, has already been contributing to AEW's creative department. He has expressed his enthusiasm for this aspect of the job, although it keeps him away from his family more than he'd like.

Bischoff had high praise for Danielson's potential in the role, stating, “I am excited about the potential for sure. I’ve watched his work. I watched him in the ring. I’m very impressed with him, but what I’m most excited about not so much as a performer... I think that’s where his real value is."

Notably, Bischoff mentioned that WWE's Vince McMahon had also recognized Danielson's knack for the creative and psychological aspects of wrestling. "Vince mentioned to me that he was possibly interested in bringing in Bryan Danielson to be very involved in the creative side of things," Bischoff recalled.

Bischoff believes that if McMahon saw that kind of potential in Danielson, then Tony Khan should fully embrace Danielson's creative prowess. "I think if that potential exists, Bryan Danielson is exponentially more valuable to Tony writing, overseeing the creative of AEW," he said.

He was especially candid in expressing his views on AEW's weaknesses. "Creative is not their strong suit. Have they had some great matches? Yes, but that’s not the same thing as great creative," Bischoff pointed out.

Going further, Bischoff suggested that Khan should grant Danielson full control over AEW's show Collision. "That is where the potential upside is long term for AEW. That’s the breath of fresh air, frankly, that AEW needs," he stated.

"Say, ‘Here you go. Here’s your notepad. Here’s your computer. Here’s a pen. Here’s an office. Call me when you got a show ready'," Bischoff advised, emphasizing that this could be a transformative move for AEW.