Planned Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland Singles AEW Match Not Happening

In a surprising development, the much-anticipated singles match between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland has been called off. The wrestlers, who initially split as a tag team following ROH Final Battle in December, never went one-on-one to end their feud. Despite reports from Fightful Select in July indicating that a match was in the works, the plan has now been officially scrapped.

During today's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared his thoughts on the situation, stating, "They’re just not going to do it. They already made that call. They’re just not going to do it.” Meltzer did not specify the reason behind the cancellation but hinted, “I know that there’s — what was the deal? People think it won’t be good? We get not so good matches on TV all the time. Just freaking do it.”

While Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland have battled each other as part of tag teams in AEW earlier this year, a singles match remains elusive. The last time Lee was seen in action was on the August 23 edition of Collision, where he emerged victorious against Zicky Dice.