AEW Dissolves Soft Roster Split Between Dynamite and Collision

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW's tentative roster division between AEW Dynamite and Collision has come to an end. Wrestlers will now have the flexibility to appear on both programs.

Initially, the brand division seemed to function as a method to keep factions like The Elite and CM Punk apart, each performing on different shows. Wrestlers hesitant to work with Punk were mainly featured on Dynamite, while those comfortable with him appeared on Collision. With CM Punk's recent firing "with cause," this provisional split in the roster has been dismantled, opening the door for all talent to appear across both shows when necessary.

In a recent post-show media gathering following AEW All Out 2023, company president Tony Khan hinted that wrestling on Collision could better accommodate Danielson's life as a parent of two small children. This comment falls in line with earlier reports from Fightful Select, stating that Warner Bros. Discovery had discussions with AEW about the future of Collision and discontinuing the brand separation. Fightful also highlighted that Danielson is expected to play a major role on Collision going forward.