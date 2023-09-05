Kevin Kelly to Possibly Exit NJPW After Wrestle Kingdom in 2024

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Kevin Kelly, who gained recognition as a WWE announcer and has been the English-speaking commentator for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) since 2015, appears to be wrapping up his journey with the Japanese promotion. Speculations regarding Kelly's future with NJPW increased when he was revealed as the main commentator for AEW's newest program, Collision.

Despite taking a brief hiatus from Collision to lend his voice to the G1 Climax tournament—during which he was temporarily replaced by Ring of Honor's Ian Riccaboni—Kelly appears to be settling into his role at AEW. This has fueled conjectures that his involvement with NJPW may be reaching its final chapters.

Addressing the curiosity of fans via social media, Kelly stated that he anticipates calling matches for the Wrestle Kingdom event in early 2024. However, he gave the impression that his tenure with NJPW is likely drawing to a close after that milestone.

"I am at some point soon but I’ll leave it to New Japan to announce it or not. I plan on calling Destruction at Ryogoku and Wrestle Kingdom/ New Year Dash"