Kevin Nash Thinks Bray Wyatt Deserved a Win Over The Undertaker at WrestleMania

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

At WrestleMania 30, audiences were left stunned when Brock Lesnar triumphed over The Undertaker, putting a stop to The Deadman's celebrated 21-0 win streak. This led to a cloud of uncertainty regarding The Undertaker's career trajectory post-loss. Nevertheless, he made his return to the WrestleMania stage a year later, facing Bray Wyatt.

This time around, The Undertaker emerged victorious, a result that sparked debate among fans and experts. Critics argued that this win hampered Bray Wyatt's career momentum, echoing a previous instance where Wyatt faced a similar setback in his match against John Cena at WrestleMania.

On a recent episode of Kliq This, WWE legend Kevin Nash weighed in on the controversial match outcome. According to Nash, WrestleMania 31 saw the wrong winner when The Undertaker defeated Bray Wyatt.

"He was on a different plane … they were so different,” he said. “It was a believable gimmick and the thing was, and I will say it to the day I die –- if you weren’t gonna put over Bray at WrestleMania against The Undertaker … I was at that show and it was time. He was the chosen one and it would have put him over the top and he didn’t win. I think his push kind of took a s**t. You could have raised the stock in Bray."