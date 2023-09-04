WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Nash Asserts CM Punk "Needs Mental Help" Following AEW Departure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2023

During the most recent episode of the "Kliq This" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his candid opinions on the swirling rumors concerning CM Punk's backstage difficulties in AEW. Notably, the recording took place before it became public that CM Punk had been let go from AEW.

Kevin Nash was unambiguous in his assessment of Punk's situation, saying, "Honest to God, I mean, this is in all seriousness, what I take from this whole thing is he needs serious help. He needs mental help. When it becomes destructive, when there's a chance this costs you millions of dollars and you just continue to push and push and push. They have to (let him go). I'll tell you right now man, if I would have broke in and saw some motherfuer doing that sh*t, I would have said, 'Oh if he can get away with that, well fu, then I'm going to do it.”

Nash further pointed out the lack of discipline in AEW, specifically taking aim at Tony Khan, the promotion's owner. He remarked, "I just think that Tony Khan needs to get somebody there to be the heater. He needs to bring somebody in. Vince wouldn't put up with that sh*t. It's disrespectful to Tony. To me, Punk is almost a bully at this point because he knows that Tony is not, that's just not in his DNA.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #cm punk #kevin nash

