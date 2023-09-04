WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Further Details Emerge on Last Year's William Regal-CM Punk Encounter

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2023

Sources revealed that CM Punk and William Regal had a tense confrontation in AEW last year. The friction between the two occurred on the same evening Regal made his AEW debut. Punk allegedly confronted Regal, voicing his distrust and labeling him a "stooge" for Triple H.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that, according to Regal, the encounter wasn't a significant issue. In fact, Regal didn't even share details of the incident with his friends until several months had elapsed.

Dave Meltzer further clarified that this incident had no bearing on Regal's decision to depart AEW. Meltzer stated that Regal had always planned to return to WWE once Triple H assumed control, owing to their longstanding relationship.

