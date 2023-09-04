SPOILERS: MLW Fusion TV Taping Results in Philadelphia on September 3, 2023

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Major League Wrestling hosted its Fury Road TV tapings this past Saturday in Philadelphia, PA. The matches are set to be featured in upcoming episodes of Fusion. The following is a summary of the night's action, per PWInsider:

- In a whirlwind Tornado Tag Team Match, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice emerged victorious over The Calling's Talon and Cannonball.

- Love, Doug scored a win over Little Guido with B3cca on commentary. After the match, Doug tried to present her a cake, only to end up with cake all over his face.

- The reigning MLW Middleweight Champion AKIRA defeated Jimmy Lloyd in a brutal Street Fight.

Matt Cardona secured a win against The 1 Called Manders.

- Ichiban overcame Nolo Katana in singles action.

- MSL made a shocking appearance, announcing that his World Titan League would dominate MLW and introduced Snisky. However, MLW Champion Alex Kane beat Snisky in a non-title clash.

Kiara James took down Zayda Steel.

- TJ Crawford triumphed over Kevin Blackwood and Alec Price, with the help of a masked Tony Deppen, who was later revealed to be on Crawford's side.

- The team of Mr. Thomas & J. Bougi claimed victory over The Mane Event.

- MLW Middleweight Champion AKIRA chalked up another win, this time against Matthew Justice.

